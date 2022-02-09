'DDLJ' To 'K3G', Here Is A List Of Evergreen Songs By Lata Mangeshkar And Jatin-Lalit

On February 6, 2022, the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The singer has collaborated with a number of well-known and celebrated composers during the course of her seven-decade career. Lata Mangeshkar has collaborated with Jatin and Latin Pandit many times and the trio have produced magic with their music. As reported by Times Of India, Jatin Pandit was quoted saying, “Lataji was a wonderful human being. Despite being such a celebrated artist, she was still so humble and down-to-earth. When I was a kid, we used to sing together and I would be a part of the chorus group. Had she not sang for DDLJ and JPKSHH, I don’t think the music would achieve even half of what it eventually did.”

Here are few songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar which were composed by Jatin and Lalit Pandit.

‘Humko Humise Chura Lo’ (Mohabbatein)

‘Humko Humise Chura Lo’ is a Hindi song from the 2000 movie Mohabbatein. The singers are Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan. The composer is Jatin Pandit, Lalit Pandit and the lyricist\songwriter is Anand Bakshi. The film which was released in 2000, starrs Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Anand Bakshi was nominated for the Best Lyricist award for the Filmfare Awards 2001.

‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge)

Lata Mangeshkar sung 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' from the movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. Anand Bakshi wrote the song, and Jatin-Lalit composed the music. Shahrukh Khan and Kajol star in the major roles. According to reports, this song was composed a total of 24 times by writer Anand Bakshi and the first song recorded for ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was 'Mere Khwabon Mein.'

‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge)

‘Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jana Sanam’ Lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi while this track is sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar. The Music is composed by Jatin-Lalit.The song is from Aditya Chopra's hit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starring Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Parmeet Sethi and Satish Shah.The superhit song is remembered as one of the greatest love ballads ever written.

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ (Kabhu Khushi Kabhi Gham)

'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (Title) song from the movie if the same name was sung by Lata Mangeshkar music directed and composed by Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit and lyrics are written by Sameer. The superhit family drama featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

‘Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna’ (Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge)

The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar,Udit Narayan and composed by Jatin Pandit,Lalit Pandit with lyrics written by Anand Bakshi. It is from the 1995 movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ starring Sharukh Khan and Kajol.

‘Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai’ (Mohabbatein)

‘Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai’ Lyrics from the movie 'Mohabbatein' is sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Udbhav, Ishaan, Manohar Shetty, Shweta Pandit, Sonali Bhatwadekar and Pritha Mazumdar, its music is composed by Jatin and Lalit and lyrics are written by Anand Bakshi. The film starred Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

'Is Dil Mein Kya Hai Dhadkan' (Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai)

The song "Is Dil Mein Kya Hai Dhadkan" from the 1998 film "Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai" was written by Anand Bakshi, composed by Jatin and Lalit, and sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar. Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna starred in the film.



