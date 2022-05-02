Actor Darsheel Safary became a sensation after he starred in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ in 2008, but disappeared from the public eye since then. He made rare appearances at events. Safary is 25 now and revealed that he thought he would be an established actor by now.

However, the pandemic changed his course and 2021 was especially difficult for him. While talking to ETimes, the actor revealed that he was in a ‘crisis’. He talked with many directors but unfortunately the pandemic made it all go in vain. He was doubting himself, and even the reassurances from his parents were not working.

He mentioned that many people came to him who thought he had quit acting. “Eventually I decided ‘ye sab gaya tel lene (let’s not be bothered)’ and I ought to be myself,” said Safary. He then said that after the success of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ he was bullied, “I had to take a half-day to save myself. But, I understand that an actor has to be prepared.”

When asked if he would work in Bollywood camps, Safary said that he hadn’t thought much about it. He called it a short cut. When prodded on if he didn’t want to work with actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, he said that of course he wants to, and that everyone ‘gets a chance’.

Talking about nepotism which is a debate since 2016, Safary said that there is no harm in using influence and is used everywhere. “Tomorrow if I have a kid and I can make his or her life easier, I would do it,” he said, adding that he hasn’t faced any kind of discrimination and also considers himself lucky for not having any baggage on him as he doesn’t come from a film family. “It gives you the liberty and scope to retain your own original style. You can even take a step back and introspect,” the actor added.

After ‘Taare Zameen Par’ Safary had an overwhelming amount of offers. He said he was taken aback and had to go slow and steady. He then talked about the work he is doing, which is a web show and a Gujarati film with Ratna Parekh Shah and Manasi Parekh.