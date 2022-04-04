Daniel Craig Tests Covid-19 Positive; Broadway Shows Of His ‘Macbeth’ Cancelled

Actor Daniel Craig, star of ‘No Time To Die’, is one of the participants in the Broadway production of ‘Macbeth’. He has tested positive for Covid-19, and that has caused the show's performances to be cancelled till April 7. The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused to ticket holders.

Taking to social media the company announced, “Performances of MACBETH on Broadway are being cancelled through Thursday, April 7th due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

They also said, “All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.” Initially, show cancellations were restricted to a matinée and evening performance on April 2, as stated on the production's Twitter account, but now all shows stand cancelled.

‘Macbeth’ began previews on March 29 and will officially debut on April 28 at the Longacre Theatre in New York for a 15-week limited engagement.

Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs this version of Shakespeare's famous tragedy. Daniel Craig co-stars in the play with Oscar contender Ruth Negga, who is making her Broadway debut.

The cast also includes Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Danny Wolohan. Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers, and Peter Smith complete the cast, with Stevie Ray Dallimore filling in for Craig.

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of Bond films, along with The Shubert Organization, Michael G Wilson, and Frederick Zollo, are producing the play.