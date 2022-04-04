Monday, Apr 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Daniel Craig Tests Covid-19 Positive; Broadway Shows Of His ‘Macbeth’ Cancelled

‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actor’s play ‘Macbeth’ has been therefore cancelled for the time being, and money refunded to the audience members.

Daniel Craig Tests Covid-19 Positive; Broadway Shows Of His ‘Macbeth’ Cancelled
Daniel Craig Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 3:57 pm

Actor Daniel Craig, star of ‘No Time To Die’, is one of the participants in the Broadway production of ‘Macbeth’. He has tested positive for Covid-19, and that has caused the show's performances to be cancelled till April 7. The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused to ticket holders.

Taking to social media the company announced, “Performances of MACBETH on Broadway are being cancelled through Thursday, April 7th due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the company.”

They also said, “All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.” Initially, show cancellations were restricted to a matinée and evening performance on April 2, as stated on the production's Twitter account, but now all shows stand cancelled.

Related stories

Daniel Craig Birthday: 7 Performances That Prove That He’s More Than Just James Bond

Daniel Craig-Starrer 'No Time To Die' OTT Release Date Out In India

Daniel Craig To Get Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Macbeth’ began previews on March 29 and will officially debut on April 28 at the Longacre Theatre in New York for a 15-week limited engagement.

Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs this version of Shakespeare's famous tragedy. Daniel Craig co-stars in the play with Oscar contender Ruth Negga, who is making her Broadway debut.

The cast also includes Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Danny Wolohan. Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers, and Peter Smith complete the cast, with Stevie Ray Dallimore filling in for Craig.

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of Bond films, along with The Shubert Organization, Michael G Wilson, and Frederick Zollo, are producing the play.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Daniel Craig Hollywood Actor/Actress Hollywood Actor COVID-19 Coronavirus James Bond James Bond Movies Daniel Craig Hollywood USA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Metaverse Market May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, Says Citibank; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Gain

Metaverse Market May Be Worth $13 Trillion By 2030, Says Citibank; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Gain

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’

After Hijab Row, ‘Boycott Halal’ Turns Violent In Karnataka, BJP Leader Calls Halal ‘Economic Jihad’