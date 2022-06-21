Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Dana Delany Joins Sylvester Stallone In ‘Tulsa King’ Series

Actor Dana Delany has joined the cast of Paramount+ Series 'Tulsa King' along with Andrea Savage, and Martin Starr, among others.

Dana Delany Joins Sylvester Stallone In ‘Tulsa King’ Series
Tulsa King Teaser YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:46 pm

Actor Dana Delany has boarded the cast of action icon Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series 'Tulsa King.'

The show also features actors Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan. Terrence Winter is show running and executive producing 'Tulsa King.'

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," the logline reads.

Delany will essay the role of Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. 

'Tulsa King' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Dana Delany Sylvester Stallone Tulsa King Paramount+ Actor Dana Delany Upcoming Show Drama Series Taylor Sheridan Terrence Winter Art And Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 