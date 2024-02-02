'Damsel' Poster: Millie Bobby Brown Is Stepping Into The Warrior Era In This Dark Fantasy Netflix Film

The movie aims to subvert the basic concept of the ‘damsel in distress’ narrative. Millie Bobby Brown takes on the role of Princess Elodie, a dutiful obedient, damsel chosen by her queen for marriage to a charming prince. However, her world becomes topsy turvy when she finds out that she is being used by the royal family to serve as a sacrifice to settle an ages-old debt. The story unfolds as she finds herself thrown into a horrific cave with a life-threatening, fire-breathing dragon, beginning her battle for survival.