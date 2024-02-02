'Damsel' Poster: Millie Bobby Brown Is Stepping Into The Warrior Era In This Dark Fantasy Netflix Film

While in the midst of gearing up for the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things,’ and recently seen in ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ actress Millie Bobby Brown has already expanded her collaboration with Netflix. She's set to star in ‘Damsel,’ one of the forthcoming original movies on the streaming platform.
The poster for the upcoming Millie Bobby Brown-starrer 'Damsel' has been unveiled by Netflix.
Netflix has unveiled a new poster for the upcoming film, showcasing Millie Bobby Brown in a fierce look, wielding a sword to confront monsters. The poster has the tagline written on it, which reads, “This is not a fairytale,” adding to the anticipation ahead of the movie's release.
Further, the caption read, “Millie is out to slay (the monster) in Damsel on 8 March, only on Netflix.”
The movie aims to subvert the basic concept of the ‘damsel in distress’ narrative. Millie Bobby Brown takes on the role of Princess Elodie, a dutiful obedient, damsel chosen by her queen for marriage to a charming prince. However, her world becomes topsy turvy when she finds out that she is being used by the royal family to serve as a sacrifice to settle an ages-old debt. The story unfolds as she finds herself thrown into a horrific cave with a life-threatening, fire-breathing dragon, beginning her battle for survival.
Other than the 19-year-old actress, ‘Damsel’ boasts of a star-studded cast, including Angela Bassett as Lady Bayford, Elodie's stepmother; Robin Wright as Queen Isabelle; Ray Winstone as the King; Nick Robinson as Prince Henry; Brooke Carter as Floria, Henry's younger sister. Other stars in the film are Shoreh Aghdashloo, Sam Sharma, Sonya Nisa, Erickson Santos Gomes, Elmano Sancho and Saif Mohsen.
Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, written by Dan Mazea, and backed by Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, this dark fantasy film is slated to release on March 8, only on Netflix.