The sixth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards India was organized in Mumbai on Tuesday. Organized by the Film Critics Guild, these awards honour and recognize the outstanding achievements of actors and filmmakers across feature films, short films, and OTT in various languages. The award ceremony was a star-studded event with celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kiran Rao, and many others marking their attendance. Among short films, ‘Nocturnal Burger’ took home the accolades. On the other hand, ‘Kohrra’ and ‘12th Fail’ also received several awards.