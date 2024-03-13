The sixth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards India was organized in Mumbai on Tuesday. Organized by the Film Critics Guild, these awards honour and recognize the outstanding achievements of actors and filmmakers across feature films, short films, and OTT in various languages. The award ceremony was a star-studded event with celebrities like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kiran Rao, and many others marking their attendance. Among short films, ‘Nocturnal Burger’ took home the accolades. On the other hand, ‘Kohrra’ and ‘12th Fail’ also received several awards.
Check out the full list of winners of the Critics' Choice Awards India 2024 below.
Advertisement
Short Film
Best Short Film – ‘Nocturnal Burger’
Best Director – ‘Nocturnal Burger’ (Director: Reema Maya)
Best Actor – ‘Giddh (The Scavenger)’ (Actor: Sanjay Mishra)
Best Actress – ‘Nocturnal Burger’ (Actress: Millo Sunka)
Best Writing – ‘Giddh (The Scavenger)’ (Writer: Ashok Sankhla, Manish Saini)
Best Cinematography – ‘Last Days of Summer’ (Cinematographer: Jigmet Wangchuk)
Best Direction – Jubilee (Director: Vikramaditya Motwane)
Best Writing – ‘Kohrra’ (Writer: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, Sudip Sharma)
Best Actor – ‘Kohrra’ (Actor: Savinderpal Vicky)
Best Actress – ‘Trial by Fire’ (Actress: Rajshri Deshpande)
Best Supporting Actor – ‘Jubilee’ (Actor: Sidhant Gupta)
Advertisement
Best Supporting Actress – ‘Lust Stories Season 2: The Mirror’ (Actress: Amruta Subhash)
Feature Film
Best Film – ‘12th Fail’
Best Direction – PS Vinothraj (Film name: ‘Koozhangal’ [Pebbles])
Best Writing – Devashish Makhija (Film name: ‘Joram’)
Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (Film name: ‘Joram’)
Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun (Film name: ‘Three of Us’)
Best Actress – Shefali Shah (Film name: ‘Three Of Us’)
Best Supporting Actor – Jaideep Ahlawat (Film name: ‘Jaane Jaan’)
Best Supporting Actress – Deepti Naval (Film name: ‘Goldfish’)
Gender Sensitivity – ‘Fire In The Mountains’
Congratulations to the winners!