Vidyut Jammwal always manages to come up with some of the best action films. His latest ‘Crakk’ also tries to push the boundaries in terms of raw action and stunts. So much so, the trailer of the film, which was released a little while ago, has a disclaimer at the start for the fans to not copy any of the stunts as they’ve been performed by professionals and under proper supervision.
Vidyut Jammwal is surely the king when it comes to sleek action stunts onscreen which make you feel like even you can do those right away. But the immense amount of hard work, dedication and years of practise that have gone behind making those shots look so easy is what’s commendable. However, what’s slightly amusing is seeing Vidyut Jammwal try a local Mumbai accent. While he seems to have put in a lot of effort into getting it right but it still doesn’t suit him that well.
Not to forget, Arjun Rampal too is back with his swag and charm. He has been doing so many different characters in the past few years that to see him in a young, sexy and suave character feels like a comeback after many years. His bare body shot towards the end of the trailer definitely makes you realise that he was one of the firsts when it came to flaunting a 6-pack ab physique onscreen. Vidyut Jammwal’s shirtless shot seems so weak in comparison to that of Arjun Rampal.
From the looks of it their fight scene would definitely be a keeper. A limpid glimpse of the same is there is the trailer, which is enough to get all action buff pumped up to see a great fight sequence. Whether it lives up to the hype or not, only time will tell.
So, without further ado have a look at the trailer right here:
The trailer also sees Nora Fatehi finally getting a solo lead actress character. However, the reference to her mighty popular music video ‘Garmi’ takes the cherry on the cake when Vidyut Jammwal calls her ‘Hai Garmi’.
Amy Jackson also makes a comeback to Hindi cinema after long. Her Hindi definitely has a very thick English accent which might end up as meme material on social media. While she is playing a cop, her action sequences haven’t been exposed that much in the trailer. Hopefully, she too will have a lot to offer in the film.
Overall, the Aditya Datt directorial promises to be a worthy watch for all fans of action films. ‘Crakk’ is set to release in theatres on February 23.