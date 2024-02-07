'Crakk' Director Aditya Datt: Stunts Have The Danger Of Becoming Boring After A Point

Seven International action directors have joined forces for action star Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa' and the film’s director Aditya Datt has revealed the reason why it was needed.

Taking strategic steps to elevate the film's action sequences, Vidyut has assembled a team of seven visionary international choreographers hailing from Spain, South Africa, Italy, Germany, and many more.