Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Contestant Deepika Shetty Reminds Bhagyashree Dassani Of Her Days As A New Mom

Veteran actress Bhagyashree Dassani is on the panel of judges along with Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar on 'DID Super Moms'.

Bhagyashree Dassani, Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar
Bhagyashree Dassani, Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar Instagram/@bhagyashree.online

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:02 pm

Veteran actress Bhagyashree Dassani is on the panel of judges along with Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar on 'DID Super Moms'.

The actress was impressed to see how one of the contestants, Deepika Shetty, takes care of her 5-year-old daughter on the set. She carries a bag full of her daughter's belongings as well as home-cooked food for her. Bhagyashree mentioned how Deepika reminded her of her days as a new mom.

Bhagyashree shared: "I am also a mother and I know how difficult it is to manage work with personal life simultaneously. In fact, Deepika reminded me of the time when I used to take care of my daughter."

"I understand that every mother wants to be there when their baby is growing up and do everything by themselves, but sometimes it is completely alright to ask for help from others."

"Deepika, I know you are a super mom for your daughter, but it is also important for her to see that along with her upbringing, you are also working towards achieving your dreams," she added.

DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 