Contestant Deepika Shetty Reminds Bhagyashree Dassani Of Her Days As A New Mom

Veteran actress Bhagyashree Dassani is on the panel of judges along with Remo D'Souza and Urmila Matondkar on 'DID Super Moms'.



The actress was impressed to see how one of the contestants, Deepika Shetty, takes care of her 5-year-old daughter on the set. She carries a bag full of her daughter's belongings as well as home-cooked food for her. Bhagyashree mentioned how Deepika reminded her of her days as a new mom.



Bhagyashree shared: "I am also a mother and I know how difficult it is to manage work with personal life simultaneously. In fact, Deepika reminded me of the time when I used to take care of my daughter."



"I understand that every mother wants to be there when their baby is growing up and do everything by themselves, but sometimes it is completely alright to ask for help from others."



"Deepika, I know you are a super mom for your daughter, but it is also important for her to see that along with her upbringing, you are also working towards achieving your dreams," she added.



DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]