The Pakistani band Aur, which has collaborated with singer-songwriter Zayn Malik for the remake of their breakout hit ‘Tu Hai Kahan’, has said that working with the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ hitmaker was “a dream come true.”

The remake ‘Tu Hai Kahan’ features the ex-One Direction singer with vocals in Urdu, reports BBC.

"Previously we only had a Pakistani audience, now we have people from the UK, Brazil, China... so it feels very good," said bandmate Raffey Anwar.