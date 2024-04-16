Coachella 2024: LE SSERAFIM's Sakura Addresses Backlash Over The Quintet's Performance, Pens A Note

Coachella 2024’s first weekend ended with a bang, with many first-timers performing at the festival leaving a mark. One of them was K-Pop girl group LE SSERAFIM. However, their performance has ignited a discussion among fans, with many criticizing their live vocals.
This led to the band’s member Sakura to address the controversy in a heartfelt message to their fans. Amidst the varied reactions to the quintet’s presence at the esteemed music festival, Sakura took to Weverse to pen a note in Japanese. The letter underscored themes of personal growth and gratitude in the face of adversity.
In her elaborate message, she candidly stated that “no one is perfect,” acknowledging the imperfections and mistakes the group made during their performance. Furthermore, she went on to express gratitude to fans, FEARNOTs, for their support and understanding, emphasizing on how important is to be united.
Additionally, Sakura acknowledged the diverse standards of performance quality and addressed the comparisons made between LE SSERAFIM and other K-Pop acts, encouraging fans to prioritize personal growth over external benchmarks. She underscored the importance of self-confidence and belief and expressed gratitude to all those who watched their Coachella set, which she deemed as their “best performance” since their debut in 2022.
The letter concluded with Sakura conveying her aspiration to create an immersive and unforgettable experience for both loyal fans and newcomers.
Read the full translated statement here:
In case you missed it, LE SSERAFIM took over the festival with an electrifying performance that left the crowd grooving on Day 2, April 13. Their dynamic set list, featuring 10 songs in just 40 minutes, showcased the group’s infectious energy. Dressed in luxury Louis Vuitton outfits, they performed all fan-favourites and even brought on Nile Rodgers as a surprise appearance. But the highlight was the debut of their unreleased track ‘1-800-HOT-N-FUN,’ which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.