Coachella 2024: LE SSERAFIM's Sakura Addresses Backlash Over The Quintet's Performance, Pens A Note

In case you missed it, LE SSERAFIM took over the festival with an electrifying performance that left the crowd grooving on Day 2, April 13. Their dynamic set list, featuring 10 songs in just 40 minutes, showcased the group’s infectious energy. Dressed in luxury Louis Vuitton outfits, they performed all fan-favourites and even brought on Nile Rodgers as a surprise appearance. But the highlight was the debut of their unreleased track ‘1-800-HOT-N-FUN,’ which received an enthusiastic response from the audience.