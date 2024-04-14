Coachella 2024: LE SSERAFIM Set The Stage On Fire With An Electrifying Performance, Debut An Unreleased English Track

LE SSERAFIM wowed crowds at the Sahara Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13. Scheduled to perform at 10:50 to 11:30, the quintet set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance.
Coachella, an annual music festival in the United States, started in 1999 and attracts over 200,000 attendees each year. Interestingly, LE SSERAFIM made history as one of the Korean acts to perform a solo stage at the festival in record time after their debut in 2022.
Clad in custom-designed ensembles by luxury house, Louis Vuitton, LE SSERAFIM, looked stunning, took the stage by storm, delivering powerful band sounds and captivating performances. Their entire performance was distinguished by dynamic vocals and high-energy choreography.
The group kick started their 40 minutes long performance with their hit ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ and went on to perform other hits like ‘FEARLESS,’ ‘Perfect Night,’ an English version of ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,’ and their recently released song ‘Easy,’ among many others. They performed ten songs, and brought out an energetic wave among viewers. Interestingly, as a surprise, they also invited Nile Rodgers on stage to perform their collaborative song ‘Unforgiven.’
Various netizens on social media platforms, right after their performance, commended their stage performance. One wrote, “You Ate!” One more said, “SO PROUUUUDDDD. YOU GUYS KILLED IT.” One more chimed in excitedly and said, “GREAT JOB GIRLSS, SLAYY AS ALWAYS.”
However, that’s not all. The group surprised their fans by debuting an unreleased all-English track titled ‘1-800-HOT & FUN.’ The track boasts an infectious chorus and an engaging half-tempo dance break. As announced by Source Music, this track will be available for streaming starting Monday, April 15, at 6 PM KST.
The group’s members – Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae – greeted fans with palpable excitement. Standing on the festival’s stage for the first time ever, they expressed, “It’s an honour to be here,” further conveying their gratitude to the audience for cheering them on as well as organizers for having them at the prestigious event.