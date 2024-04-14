Coachella 2024: LE SSERAFIM Set The Stage On Fire With An Electrifying Performance, Debut An Unreleased English Track

The group kick started their 40 minutes long performance with their hit ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ and went on to perform other hits like ‘FEARLESS,’ ‘Perfect Night,’ an English version of ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife,’ and their recently released song ‘Easy,’ among many others. They performed ten songs, and brought out an energetic wave among viewers. Interestingly, as a surprise, they also invited Nile Rodgers on stage to perform their collaborative song ‘Unforgiven.’