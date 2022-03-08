Clash Between Locals And Film Crew: Shine Tom Chacko Accused of Manhandling

A conflict between a film crew and a group of locals in Kerala's Kochi erupted over garbage dumping. The incident occurred at the Kalamassery HMT colony, where filming for the film 'Thallumala' was underway. The film is directed by Khalid Rahman and stars actors Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles.

Two people have been taken to the hospital, one of whom claims actor Shine Tom Chacko manhandled him.

According to police, the brawl was sparked by a dispute between the crew and locals on Monday (March 7) evening.The film crew had been questioned by the locals for dumping trash in the area and parking vehicles in the way.

According to eyewitnesses, Chacko intervened in the dispute, resulting in a brawl between him and a group of people.

Shameer, a local resident who was recently admitted to the hospital, claims that Chacko mistreated him. A member of the film crew has also sought medical attention, claiming that he was abused by locals. When police arrived on the scene, they were able to calm the situation down.

Despite the fact that both parties have filed complaints against each other, the police have yet to file charges, claiming that talks to resolve the matter are ongoing.