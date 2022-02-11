Chunky Panday Talks About Men Whom Daughter Ananya Panday Should Date

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey have spoken out about the types of guys they want Ananya Panday to date. They also discussed who they thought would be the ideal partner for her.

On Friday, February 11th, Ananya Panday's recent film 'Gehraiyaan' will be released online. Shakun Batra directed the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone, and Dhairya Karwa.

When asked to describe the type of man Ananya might date, Chunky told Pinkvilla, "I feel very bad for the guys because I know my daughters. They are not easy to handle. I have been handling them all my life." Bhavana interrupted to say that Chunky has set the bar high.

He smiled and said, "I mean, yes. They have to be better than her dad. I have always pampered my girls and always told them to have very very, very high standards and expect the best. I have learned that from Bhavana. Bhavna has been very important in setting the high standard and setting the bar very high."

Bhavana Pandey went on to clarify that they are talking about high personal standards, not materialistic ones. She went on to say that viewing Ananya Pandey's 'Gehraiyaan' interviews made her happy since she could see that her daughter still believes in marriage and the notion of love.

Bhavana Panday has finished filming the second season of Netflix's online series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, produced by Karan Johar, chronicles the lives of Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife), Seema Khan (Sohail Khan's wife), and Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni). Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sussanne Khan made cameos in the first season, which premiered in 2020.