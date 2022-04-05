Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Chris Rock’s Brother On Will Smith’s Apology After Oscar Slap: Wasn’t Genuine

Actor-comedian Chris Rock's brother Kenny Rock says that actor Will Smith's apology for slapping his brother was not genuine and was probably something that he was advised to do by his publicist and team.

Chris Rock and his brother Kenny Rock Credit: netblogpro.com

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 1:56 pm

Comedian-actor Chris Rock’s brother Kenny Rock feels that actor Will Smith’s apology wasn’t genuine. Referring to the recent incident at the Oscars 2022 where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, Kenny Rock said that he didn’t feel Will Smith was truly sorry for what he did.

In an interview with The L.A. Times, he said that he feels Will Smith’s publicist and his team convinced him to apologise. “I don’t think it was genuine. I think his publicist and the people that work under him probably advised him to do that,” he said. 

He also spoke about how he was deeply disturbed because of what happened and felt helpless. “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said. 

Referring to Will Smith’s apology on social media after the ceremony, Kenny Rock said that he did not take it seriously at all. “I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else,” he said.

Chris Rock joked about Jade Pinkett Smith being ready for G.I. Jane, referring to her shaved head. Jade Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, a condition in which patients experience hair loss. Kenny Rock says that his brother did not know about her condition, and if he did, he would have never joked about it. “The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia… he wouldn’t have made a joke about that. But he didn’t know,” he said. 

