Chris Rock Finally Speaks Up On The Will Smith Slap; Says, 'Still Processing What Happened'

Actor-comedian Chris Rock has been in the news for being on the receiving end of the infamous slap incident at this year’s Oscars. The comedian, who was present at a public event recently, said that he is still trying to understand what exactly happened.

Rock performed a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday evening, after receiving quite the applause when he walked up on stage. Buzz is that price of the tickets shot up after his latest controversy but he made is clear that he will not be talking about the incident. He joked, “how was your weekend?" adding, “I'm still processing what happened, so at some point, I'll talk about that shit. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes,” a report in Times of India stated.

For the uninitiated, during the recently held Academy Awards, Rock, who was all set to present an award on stage, joked about how actor Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from Alopecia, a medical condition that leads to loss of hair and has often spoken about her condition with her fans.

It seemed that her husband, actor Will Smith didn’t take the joke too well and came up on stage and slapped Rock. He then went back to his seat and hurled abuses at him. Will Smith, later, apologised on social media to Rock as well as the organisers of the Academy Awards and even spoke about how he didn’t find any jokes about his wife’s medical condition funny. Rock has not filed a legal complaint against Will Smith as of now.

Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a cryptic post on Instagram recently. The post spoke about healing and fans wondered if she was referring to the same incident.