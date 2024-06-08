Choreographer Rajit Dev: 'Nora Fatehi' Fuses Canada's Commercial Hip Hop, Moroccan Style & Garba

In the last few years, the duo, Nora and Rajit, have given hits like ‘Zaalim’, ‘Pachtaoge', 'Chhor Denge', 'Dirty Little Secret', the 'FIFA World Cup anthem', and ‘Pepeta’. Talking about their newest collaboration, Rajit shared: "This is Nora’s first international song and an introduction to a wider audience globally. The concept is about Nora, who is Moroccan by blood, who was raised in Canada and then made her career in the Indian film industry. She speaks about all these different cultures and how countries unite through art. It’s about her journey, how it started, and what she wants to achieve."