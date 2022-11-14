Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Children’s Day Special: 10 Films On OTT That Are A Must-Watch For Kids On This Special Day

With Children’s Day today being celebrated all over the nation today, let’s take a ride down memory lane with new and old classics on Disney+ Hotstar.

A Still From 'Encanto'
A Still From 'Encanto' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 9:22 am

When it comes to planning a movie marathon on Children’s Day, one cannot beat the spirit of imagination driven by Disney and Pixar. They create the ultimate heart-warming and nostalgic fanfare featuring magical kingdoms, superhero kids, coming-of-age characters, and so much more. With the perfect basket of nostalgic warmth from Disney+ Hotstar, there can never be only one day to let your inner child rejoice, so why not start right away with these titles to celebrate this children’s day!

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ is about four gifted orphans vie for a prestigious scholarship. The final result is stranger than imagined.

‘Pinocchio’

A live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

‘Doggie Kamealoha M.D’

‘Doggie Kamealoha M.D’ is about Lahela who is eager to experience some of life’s firsts, but professional responsibilities interfere.

‘Lightyear’

The origin story of Buzz Lightyear follows the space ranger on an intergalactic adventure, alongside a group of ambitious recruits, and his robot companion Sox.

‘Big Shot’

‘Big Shot’ is about When he’s ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach takes a job at an all-girls high school.

‘Encanto’

When Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the Madrigal family, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

‘Secret Society Of Second Born Royals’

Sam, a rebellious princess, joins a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world

‘Luca’

The movie is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

When 12-year-old Evan is cut from The Ducks, he and his mom try to build a new hockey team.

‘Turning Red’

Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old, tries to balance friends, family, the chaos of adolescence, and an uncontrollable ability to poof into a giant red panda.

Which one among these is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us.

