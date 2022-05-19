Child Artist Chakuli Deokar Recieves Aid From Maharashtra Government

Renowned child artist Chakuli Pralhad Deoka who received critical acclaim for her role as the protagonist of the movie Potra, has recieved financial support from minister Amit Deshmukh.

Pralhad hails from Ashti Village which comes under Mohol Taluka of Solapur District. She lives in a dilapidated house and her father is sick and bedridden. Her mother earns a meagre livelihood and struggles to meet the household expenses.

According to a report in News18, Amit Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs, was recently made aware of the prodigy’s situation. He extended help by asking the culture department to provide One Lakh Rupees as financial assistance to Chakul’s family. He also instructed officials to help the child actor and ensure that she continues her education and hones her skills as an actor.

Many were dazzled with Prahlad's performance in 2021 film 'Potra', despite her having no professional experience or training in acting.

The film was written and directed by Shankar Arjun Dhotre and it depicts the story of a young girl, Geeta, who wishes to move ahead in life but is held back by age-old social customs. The film was highly praised for its poignant depiction of the struggles women and girls face. Many women could identify with the film. Dhotre received tremendous praise for his careful handling of such a sensitive subject. The story is inspired by his childhood, where he observed a lot of discriminatory customs against girls. These customs disturbed and prompted him to write the story.

Potra has been to around forty film festivals nationally and internationally, including Ambernath Film Festival, Paris International Film Festival, Rome International Film Festival, Fox International Film Festival, Russia and New York International Film Festival.