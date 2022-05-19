Thursday, May 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Child Artist Chakuli Deokar Recieves Aid From Maharashtra Government

Critically acclaimed child actor Chakuli Deokar receives financial aid from Maharashtra Government.

Child Artist Chakuli Deokar Recieves Aid From Maharashtra Government
Chakuli Deokar Pune International Film Festival

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 7:30 pm

Renowned child artist Chakuli Pralhad Deoka who received critical acclaim for her role as the protagonist of the movie Potra, has recieved financial support from minister Amit Deshmukh.

Pralhad hails from Ashti Village which comes under Mohol Taluka of Solapur District. She lives in a dilapidated house and her father is sick and bedridden. Her mother earns a meagre livelihood and struggles to meet the household expenses. 

Related stories

75th Cannes Film Festival Kicks Off In France, Deepika Padukone Part Of Jury

Nehha Pendse Wins Best Actress Award At Pune International Film Festival For ‘June’

According to a report in News18, Amit Deshmukh, the Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs, was recently made aware of the prodigy’s situation. He extended help by asking the culture department to provide One Lakh Rupees as financial assistance to Chakul’s family. He also instructed officials to help the child actor and ensure that she continues her education and hones her skills as an actor. 

Many were dazzled with Prahlad's performance in 2021 film 'Potra', despite her having no professional experience or training in acting.

The film was written and directed by Shankar Arjun Dhotre and it depicts the story of a young girl, Geeta, who wishes to move ahead in life but is held back by age-old social customs. The film was highly praised for its poignant depiction of the struggles women and girls face. Many women could identify with the film. Dhotre received tremendous praise for his careful handling of such a sensitive subject. The story is inspired by his childhood, where he observed a lot of discriminatory customs against girls. These customs disturbed and prompted him to write the story. 

Potra has been to around forty film festivals nationally and internationally, including Ambernath Film Festival, Paris International Film Festival, Rome International Film Festival, Fox International Film Festival, Russia and New York International Film Festival.  

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chakuli Deokar Potra Maharashtra Government Maharashtra Minister Pune International Film Festival Film Festivals Financial Aid Shankar Arjun Dhotre
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Glenn Maxwell Dents Gujarat Titans' (58/2) Flying Start

RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Glenn Maxwell Dents Gujarat Titans' (58/2) Flying Start

Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties

Why A Career In India's Edtech Industry Is Fraught With Uncertainties