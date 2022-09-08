Check Out Inside Pics From Mira Rajput's Birthday Bash; Husband Shahid Kapoor Takes To The Mic

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, celebrated her 28th birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Mira, who is herself a social media influencer, marked her special occasion in the presence of her workout buddies, in-laws, and friends from the film industry.

Spotted at her birthday bash were Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, siblings Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh.

The birthday girl shared several inside pictures from the fun party on her Instagram stories. Those pictures were initially shared by her fitness trainer Sarvesh Sashi.

While one photo has Mira blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake, the other photo has her reading the dinner menu. The second photo was captioned as “Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner?” Check out the inside pictures here:

Mira Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai Instagram

Photographer Joseph Radhik also shared pictures of the seating arrangement for watching a live performance with a banner ‘Happy birthday Mira Bel’ written in red neon lighting. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Shahid and Mira making us do social things.” A video shared by Sarvesh Sashi also featured Shahid Kapoor on the mic, hinting at a music session.

Also seen at the party were newlywed designer-couple Kunal Rawal and his wife Arpita, and Kunal Kemmu among others.

Mira looked stunning in a black dress for her birthday. Shahid, on the other hand, was spotted in a grey shirt and white denims.