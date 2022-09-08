Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Check Out Inside Pics From Mira Rajput's Birthday Bash; Husband Shahid Kapoor Takes To The Mic

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, celebrated her 8th birthday with a star-studded bash on Wednesday.

Mira Kapoor Birthday Celebrations
Mira Kapoor Birthday Celebrations Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 6:33 pm

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, celebrated her 28th birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Mira, who is herself a social media influencer, marked her special occasion in the presence of her workout buddies, in-laws, and friends from the film industry.

Spotted at her birthday bash were Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, siblings Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh.

The birthday girl shared several inside pictures from the fun party on her Instagram stories. Those pictures were initially shared by her fitness trainer Sarvesh Sashi.

While one photo has Mira blowing out the candles on a chocolate cake, the other photo has her reading the dinner menu. The second photo was captioned as “Forget the party, tell me what's for dinner?” Check out the inside pictures here: 

Mira Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai
Mira Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai Instagram

Photographer Joseph Radhik also shared pictures of the seating arrangement for watching a live performance with a banner ‘Happy birthday Mira Bel’ written in red neon lighting. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Shahid and Mira making us do social things.” A video shared by Sarvesh Sashi also featured Shahid Kapoor on the mic, hinting at a music session. 

Mira Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai
Mira Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai Instagram

Also seen at the party were newlywed designer-couple Kunal Rawal and his wife Arpita, and Kunal Kemmu among others.

Mira looked stunning in a black dress for her birthday. Shahid, on the other hand, was spotted in a grey shirt and white denims.

Related stories

Ankur Bhatia To Star Opposite Shahid Kapoor In A Negative Role In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action-Thriller

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Shahid Kapoor Says He Had To Treat Mira Rajput With ‘Kid Gloves’ Because Of Age Difference

‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Felt Like Slapping Her ‘Kabir Singh’ Co-Star Shahid Kapoor On Film’s Set

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mira Rajput Mira Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor OTT Debut Shahid Kapoor Prime Video Actors Shahid Kapoor Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar Pankaj Kapur Supriya Pathak Ishaan Khatter Sanah Kapur Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

'Brahmastra': Why Is Mouni Roy The Antagonist That Bollywood Has Been Waiting For

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  