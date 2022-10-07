Check Out Glimpses From Karan Boolani's 40th Birthday Celebrations With Wife Rhea Kapoor 

Rhea Kapoor organised a fun birthday party on the occasion of her husband Karan Boolani's 40th birthday, and shared a video on social media as she offered a glimpse of the celebrations.

In the video, one can see Karan cutting a birthday cake as he happily dances in a white outfit. The video also features the birthday decorations, along with a menu, and their friends, including newlyweds Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.

Sharing the post, Rhea posted an adorable birthday wish for Karan, "Happy birthday my best friend, doggy daddy, lover, sounding board and growing up partner. With everyday you become more nurturing, kind, loving and mental and with everyday I love you more."

Karan soon commented, "Luckiest guy in the (world emoticon)." Amrita Arora wished him too and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Karan”. On the other hand, Bhavana Pandey commented, "Happy Birthday," with a purple heart emoticon.

Karan’s sister-in-law and Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday Karan! Thank you for being the best brother in law, friend and support system... Also 40 looks great on you.. let's make (camera emoticon) together soon!"

Anil Kapoor posted a heartwarming birthday post for his son-in-law Karan. Sharing a happy family, he wrote, "Happy Birthday to my friend / son-in-law and now son...Karan! May you continue to celebrate every moment big and small and live & love life to the fullest! So lucky to have you as a part of the family & our lives!"

For the unversed, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot in August 2021 after dating for around 12 years. It was an intimate wedding which was attended by their family and close friends.

Karan, in 2016, had directed the final 12 episodes of the Indian adaptation of the HBO (Now Fox Star) show ‘24’, which features his now father-in-law starring Anil Kapoor. He was also the show runner, producer and director of ‘Selection Day Season 1’, which is streaming on Netflix.