Charu Asopa Gets Daughter Ziana's Name Tattooed On Her Wrist

Actress Charu Asopa has gotten her daughter's name tattooed on her wrist as her daughter turned four months old. She is super active on social media and keeps sharing special moments of her with her daughter and husband.

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 5:45 pm

Actress Charu Asopa welcomed a baby girl in November 2021. Asopa is enjoying her motherhood. Since becoming a mother, she has been sharing her daughter’s adorable moments on Instagram. Recently her daughter Ziana turned four months old, So Asopa got her name tattooed on her wrist.

The actress shared a picture of herself, as she flaunted her tattoo. She wrote in the caption, "Happy four months birthday my Jaan. #ZianaSen (sic)." How cute!

On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, the actress shared cute photos on Instagram. She captioned the photo as, "Om Namah Shivaye (sic)." She shared more pics and wrote, "Maha Shivratri aayi, sukhon ko saath ye layi. Happy four months birthday my Jaan. I love you more than anything in this world (sic)."

Asopa, not only shares picture with her daughter but also shares her special moments with her husband Rajeev Sen. Asopa and Sen got married in 2019. Rajeev Sen is actress Sushmita Sen’s brother and will soon be making his film debut.

