Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Charlie Puth Hints At A Possible Collaboration With K-Pop Band BTS

Singer Charlie Puth recently hinted at a collaboration with K-Pop band BTS while at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival in Los Angeles.

Charlie Puth Hints At A Possible Collaboration With K-Pop Band BTS
Charlie Puth, BTS Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 5:25 pm

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth recently appeared at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival in Los Angeles, USA. In an interview there, the ‘Attention’ singer hinted at a possible collaboration with the global K-Pop sensation BTS. The singer has been friends with the band for years, so a collaboration can be expected. 

The rumours of this collaboration started when Puth tweeted he dreamt that BTS appeared on his upcoming song ‘Left & Right’.

Related stories

Fans Urge BTS To Visit India After The Group Reveals Pre Pandemic Plan To Visit Mumbai

BTS-Joe Biden Meeting: The Group Strikes Korean Finger Heart Pose With The US President

In an interview with Radio Host JoJo Wright for 102.7 KIIS FM, he was asked “Fans think you have a collab with BTS. I mean, fans are going crazy. What can you say?” To which he replied, “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but we just figured it out.”

Puth didn’t shed any more light on what could possibly be brewing with the collaboration. When Wright tried to get a confirmation out of him, Puth stayed silent, making the interviewer change the subject. “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret,” Wright said.

Puth's remarks come just days before BTS' anthology album, ‘Proof’, is set to be released on Friday, June 10. The singer of ‘That's Hilarious’ is also set to release ‘Charlie’, his third studio album, later this year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Charlie Puth Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) BTS Band K-Pop Collaboration Hollywood South Korea
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27

Kerala Government Recommends To Governor To Convene Assembly From June 27