Charlie Puth Hints At A Possible Collaboration With K-Pop Band BTS

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth recently appeared at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival in Los Angeles, USA. In an interview there, the ‘Attention’ singer hinted at a possible collaboration with the global K-Pop sensation BTS. The singer has been friends with the band for years, so a collaboration can be expected.

The rumours of this collaboration started when Puth tweeted he dreamt that BTS appeared on his upcoming song ‘Left & Right’.

I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right ……………. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 28, 2022

In an interview with Radio Host JoJo Wright for 102.7 KIIS FM, he was asked “Fans think you have a collab with BTS. I mean, fans are going crazy. What can you say?” To which he replied, “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. We legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but we just figured it out.”

Puth didn’t shed any more light on what could possibly be brewing with the collaboration. When Wright tried to get a confirmation out of him, Puth stayed silent, making the interviewer change the subject. “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret,” Wright said.

Puth's remarks come just days before BTS' anthology album, ‘Proof’, is set to be released on Friday, June 10. The singer of ‘That's Hilarious’ is also set to release ‘Charlie’, his third studio album, later this year.