Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' that hit the screens on June 14, had a sluggish start on day 1. The Kabir Khan directorial was expected to open to good numbers, but it failed to have a thunderous start at the box office. As per a report in Sacnilk.com, 'Chandu Champion' earned only Rs 4.75 crore (as per early estimates).
'Chandu Champion had an overall 16.84% Hindi occupancy on Friday despite tickets were sold for only Rs 150. Night shows had an occupancy of 29.47%, evening shows witnessed 16.48%, afternoon shows had 12.79% and morning shows saw an occupancy of 8.63%. In Mumbai, there were 723 shows, with occupancy of 19.25 percent while in Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was 19.50 percent with 870 shows.
It is to be noted that, 'Chandu Champion' is Kartik Aaryan's lowest opening film post Covid-19 pandemic. Kartik gave hits like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' post pandemic. His digital releases 'Dhamaka' and 'Freddy' also did well on OTT. Horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opened at Rs 14.11 crore while 'Shehzada', which was a box office dud, opened at Rs 6 crore. His romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opened at Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day.
'Chandu Champion' has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Kartik who has played Murikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist, is said to have given his career-best performance in the sports drama. Even, Kabir Khan has been lauded for his direction.
Going by the reviews and word-of-mouth, 'Chandu Champion' might perform well on the weekend. Next week, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will release which doesn't seem to be big competitor of Kartik starrer. But it has some biggies post June 21. Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to release on June 27 while Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' will hit the screens on July 5. So, in that case, 'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition at the box office.
Apart from Kartik Aaryan, 'Chandu Champion' also stars Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz.