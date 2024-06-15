Going by the reviews and word-of-mouth, 'Chandu Champion' might perform well on the weekend. Next week, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will release which doesn't seem to be big competitor of Kartik starrer. But it has some biggies post June 21. Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to release on June 27 while Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' will hit the screens on July 5. So, in that case, 'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition at the box office.