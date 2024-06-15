Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Has A Slow Start; Actor's Lowest Opening Post-Pandemic

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer had a slow start on its opening day.

Instagram
‘Chandu Champion’ Box Office Collection Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' that hit the screens on June 14, had a sluggish start on day 1. The Kabir Khan directorial was expected to open to good numbers, but it failed to have a thunderous start at the box office. As per a report in Sacnilk.com, 'Chandu Champion' earned only Rs 4.75 crore (as per early estimates).

'Chandu Champion had an overall 16.84% Hindi occupancy on Friday despite tickets were sold for only Rs 150. Night shows had an occupancy of 29.47%, evening shows witnessed 16.48%, afternoon shows had 12.79% and morning shows saw an occupancy of 8.63%. In Mumbai, there were 723 shows, with occupancy of 19.25 percent while in Delhi and NCR, the occupancy was 19.50 percent with 870 shows.

Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion
Kartik Aaryan in 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It is to be noted that, 'Chandu Champion' is Kartik Aaryan's lowest opening film post Covid-19 pandemic. Kartik gave hits like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' post pandemic. His digital releases 'Dhamaka' and 'Freddy' also did well on OTT. Horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opened at Rs 14.11 crore while 'Shehzada', which was a box office dud, opened at Rs 6 crore. His romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opened at Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day.

'Chandu Champion' has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Kartik who has played Murikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist, is said to have given his career-best performance in the sports drama. Even, Kabir Khan has been lauded for his direction.

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to do a biopic on Murikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist - Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Going by the reviews and word-of-mouth, 'Chandu Champion' might perform well on the weekend. Next week, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will release which doesn't seem to be big competitor of Kartik starrer. But it has some biggies post June 21. Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to release on June 27 while Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' will hit the screens on July 5. So, in that case, 'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition at the box office.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, 'Chandu Champion' also stars Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Fire At Building In Noida Sector 67; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  2. Nagpur Factory Blast: Death Toll In Explosives Factory Rises To Eight
  3. Uttarakhand: 8 Dead As Traveller Falls Into Deep Gorge Near Badrinath Highway
  4. Fresh Plea In SC Over NEET UG 2024 Seeks Court-Monitored CBI Probe; Says 'Re-Examination Would Only...'
  5. Weather Updates, June 15: North India Still Under Heatwave, Monsoon Nowhere Near; 6 Dead In Sikkim Rains, Landslides
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Has A Slow Start; Actor's Lowest Opening Post-Pandemic
  2. Madhuri Dixit's Husband Shriram Nene Opens Up On Being Married To Her, Says He Sees Her As His 'Wife And Partner'
  3. Jimmy Kimmel To Leave 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' To Focus On His Son's Health? Here's What We Know
  4. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'
  5. Mandira Bedi Finally Opens Up About Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Says Dealing With Grief Is A 'Work In Progress'
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: How 'USA Can Beat Any Team In The World'? Explains Aaron Jones
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb Rahman Ruled Out Due To Injury, Who Replaces Him?
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  4. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp
  5. Australia Vs Scotland Prediction, Match 35, T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report
World News
  1. As #Melodi Goes Viral, Here's A Look At India-Italy Ties, Facts On Italian PM Meloni
  2. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
  3. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  4. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  5. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!