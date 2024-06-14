Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Has Sushant Singh Rajput Connection; Here's How

Murlikant Petkar told Indian Express that before Kabir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, was making a film on his life and his journey as a Paralympian. The actor had already shot 10 to 15 per cent of the film but due to his death, the film was halted. The army man turned sportsperson also said that Sushant was extremely passionate about telling his story and used to spent a lot of time with him to understand how he managed to win all those gold medals despite getting shot nine times and being in a coma.