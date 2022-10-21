Chandan Roy Sanyal: My Aim As An Actor Is To Not Just Cut Out To Be Negative

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal made his Bollywood entry with the 2006 film Rang De Basanti as Batukeshwar Dutt and went on doing small but remarkable roles in Hindi films including Kaminey, D-Day, and Nandita Das's directorial Manto. The actor then went on to receive recognition for his performances in the 2012 Bengali drama film Aparajita Tumialong and his English language films Midnight's Children. However, he got a new identity as an actor with his character as Bhopa Swamy in the popular series 'Aashram' starring Bobby Deol in the lead role and directed by Prakash Jha.

Now, he is seen in ‘Woh 3 Din’ with acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra. In the project, Chandan is playing the character of a suspicious man named Walter White and he says that Walter White is close to his heart. “I was involved at every stage of this character and this could not have been possible without Sanjay Ji and our director Raaj Aashoo,” he tells Outlook.

Talking about how he got the role, the actor says that Sanjay Mishra recommended his name to Raaj Aashoo (Director) for this role. “When this character was offered to me, I was not sure whether I would do justice to this role, but then the confidence Sanjay Ji showed in me made me feel I could do it. Comedy is a genre I have worked the least in but it is the one I love the most,” he says.

‘Woh 3 Din’ is also receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike especially his character of Walter White that is probably one of the best roles he has played. Chandan’s upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Amazon Prime’s Lakhot and Patna Shukla.

Sharing how if he thinks that negative shade suits him the best, the actor says that “though Bhopa is a cult role no I am not only covered for negative roles. I want to do some romantic roles and some really nice comedies. My aim as an actor is to not just cut out to be negative. So I'm trying to pick and choose an interesting one.”

He also says that he is very grateful for everything he has.” It's mine and the result of my love and work. Now that success has arrived, I am enjoying it. Less, more, late, or early are not relevant.”

He sums up by saying that as an actor, it has always been his goal to work with all kinds of filmmakers, play all kinds of characters, and feel accomplished. “I still have a lot of goals to achieve,” he says.