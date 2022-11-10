Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Chandan Roy Sanyal Excited To Face Challenges As He Starts 'Patna Shukla' Shoot

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his work in the streaming show 'Aashram', has started shooting for his part in the film titled 'Patna Shukla'.

10 Nov 2022

He will be seen playing a lawyer in the film, which is supposed to be in Bhopal.

Talking about the new film, Chandan said, "'Patna Shukla' is a very interesting story, and someone like Vivek (Budakoti) directing the film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the powerhouse cast."

Shedding light on his role, he mentioned, "I am playing a lawyer for the first time and I am very excited about the challenges."

'Patna Shukla' is a social drama, which also stars Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik.

Apart from this, his upcoming projects include 'Aashram' Season 4, Jai Mehta's 'Lootere' and 'Shehar Lakhot'.

