Celebs Who Promoted Body Positivity Among Fans

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently shared to her social media how she has deleted all her editing apps as they made her look slimmer than she is. She also penned a note for body postivity while putting up an unedited photo too. There are many celebrities who have previously spoke about body positivity and have stood up against trolls and people body shaming online.

Here is look at some of the most popular celebs who have used their following to send out a positive and uplifting message to their fans. They have also been an inspiration to thousands who look upto them.

Hina Khan

The TV actress, who has appeared in daily soaps like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' had recently posted pictures on her social media with a positive mind. However, trolls had a different angle to look at them, they pointed out that the actress had gained weight and commented with body shaming slurs. The actress then shared a post about normalising weight gains to shun the trolls and wrote 'Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.'

Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who now also extensively works in Hollywood, most recently seen in actor Keanu Reeves starrer 'Matrix Ressurection'. The global icon has often been subject to body shaming and trolling for how her body looked. On being asked about it she said 'There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the (film) business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I am an Indian. I have Holi, I have Diwali, I have hundred holidays and my body fluctuates and you know what… I am fine with it,' as reported by The View.

Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia has faced a lot of trolling about having a heavy built and faced body shaming a lot. Now a mother of two, the actress continued to face the trolls through her post pregnancy as well. She once wrote a note on social media saying, 'Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, don't waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do.'

Sonakshi Sinha

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has been the target of trolls for her body shame since her debut. However, she has always reverted it. She once said, 'It’s absolutely shameful. Today if anybody has been targeted for being a certain way, it’s me. But I don’t let it get to me. I know what is more important is that I project a healthy body image for girls who look up to me. Tomorrow if I become skinny, what’s the point? I won’t be able to work well. I’ll fall sick all the time. I know that’s not my body structure, not my body type. I’ve worked very hard to look the way I look today. I used to weigh 95 kilos. What more do you want from me?'

Mallika Dua

Mallika Dua has always been open about her experiences with body shaming. However, you can count on the stunning diva to be immune to such trolls. In fact, she has repeatedly demonstrated that beauty is more than just a slim figure.