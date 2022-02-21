Celebs Who Allegedly Throw Tantrums When On Flight

Actor Arya Babbar was called up to the cockpit by the pilot of the flight he was travelling in for having cracked a joke. The actor went ahead to capture the entire incident on camera, and post it on social media. The video has gone viral since, and there have been many who have taken the side of the actor and there have been many who have trolled him for allegedly throwing a tantrum. This is not a one off occasion when celebs have had a run-in with the staff of a flight.

There have been several occasions where celebrities have been observed at airports while travelling to satisfy business and personal obligations. Air travel is their sole alternative for making the most use of their time and meeting their deadlines. However, certain Bollywood celebrities are occasionally caught on the wrong side due to their actions, and that invariably makes headlines. Here are some examples of celebrities that allegedly threw a temper or reportedly are known to throw tantrums while they’re on a plane.

Kangana Ranaut

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star is known to allegedly throw temper outbursts. According to reports, Kangana Ranaut is notorious for being difficult to people who cater to her requirements throughout her travel. Normally, the actress travels with her helper. Her aide is in economy class while she is in first class. According to the allegation, Ranaut reportedly has the air hostesses run back and forth and asks them to verify with her assistant for every demand of hers when it comes to eating on the plane.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

According to reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the most demanding passenger. The presentation is more important to the lady than the food itself. Rai Bachchan is reported to keep the flight attendants on their toes when on board. She allegedly requests that they show her, or rather, present to her, all of the dishes that are offered one by one. She then reportedly chooses the one that appeals to her the most visually. It's just a 'treat for the eyes,' we must say!

Katrina Kaif

Apparently, Katrina Kaif does not communicate with the aircraft staff (air stewards/ stewardesses/ flight attendants) when on board, even if she has a request. She prefers to provide instructions to her secretary/manager, who then instructs the attendants to obtain whatever the woman desires. Kaif does this despite the fact that an attendant is standing immediately next to her. Another tale states that Kaif is too hot to fly with. During the marketing of one of her films, Kaif was on a plane, and as the jet was ready to take off, the air hostess asked Kaif to fix her seat and fasten her seatbelt. But Kaif was fast asleep, so the air hostess woke her up and asked her to follow the take-off instructions. Allegedly, Kaif was livid at this and said, "How dare you touch me? Don't you know who I am?" An embarrassed air hostess could merely apologise and then she walked away, leaving other passengers perplexed as to what was going on.

Ranveer Singh

The ‘83’ actor made headlines for his temper outbursts while flying a few years ago. This event occurred while Ranveer Singh was on his way to Kolkata for the filming of ‘Gunday’. The flight hostess reportedly asked him if he wanted vegetarian or non-vegetarian meals while he was aboard the plane. Ranveer Singh wasn't sure what he wanted to eat and requested some time to think about it. When he requested the non-vegetarian menu, the hostess reportedly had apologised and said it was all finished. Instead, she made him a vegetarian meal. That's when Ranveer Singh allegedly lost his cool and stated he wouldn't even accept water from the staff of the flight he was onboard.

Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl allegedly got into an argument with a fellow passenger on a Dubai-bound aircraft after he accused her of risking people's lives. She was supposedly on her cell phone as the plane was ready to take off. Chopra allegedly used foul words against the passenger, who was none other than Dr Fayaz Shawl, who requested that the actress turn off her phone. Reportedly Chopra slammed the incident as a rumour and labelled the person an attention seeker. The doctor, on the other side, allegedly stated that Chopra mistreated him and was abusive.

