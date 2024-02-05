CBI: Self-styled Investigator Cited 'Forged' Letters From High Dignitaries To Back Claims On Actor Sridevi's Death

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against a self-styled investigator alleging that she cited in a YouTube video "forged" letters from high dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to support her claims regarding the death of actor Sridevi, officials said on Sunday.

Last year, the CBI registered a case against Deepti R Pinniti, based in Bhubaneswar, and her lawyer Bharath Suresh Kamath following a complaint from Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah, which was referred to the agency by the Prime Minister's Office.