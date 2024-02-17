Netflix is all set to release the docu-series on the like of Indrani Mukerjea. The docu-series, which is titled ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth’ is all set to release on the OTT platform on February 23. However, the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has taken Netflix to court now asking them not to release the series.
From the outside, it seems like the docu-series delves into the disappearance of the 25-year-old Sheena Bora. While the case is still ongoing, CBI is demanding that the docu-series not be aired. This may possibly be done so as to not influence the direction of the ongoing case in any manner.
As per a report on NDTV, CBI filed the case through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, and request the court “to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial”.
The CBI special judge SP Nail-Nimbalkar has now asked Netflix and other associated parties to give a response to CBI’s application. The hearing of the same has been fixed for February 20.
For the unversed, Sheena Bora, who was 24, was allegedly strangled to death. The incident allegedly took place in a car and the accused were Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. This was allegedly done in April 2012. As per reports, Sheena Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from a previous relationship.
The entire matter came to light when Shyamvar Rai was arrested by cops in another case. The burnt body of Sheena Bora was reportedly found in a jungle in Raigad district.
Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by the cops in August 2015. After spending time in jail, she finally received bail in May 2022.
What will be the court’s decision on this much awaited docu-series? Stay hooked onto Outlook to find out.