The CBI special judge SP Nail-Nimbalkar has now asked Netflix and other associated parties to give a response to CBI’s application. The hearing of the same has been fixed for February 20.

For the unversed, Sheena Bora, who was 24, was allegedly strangled to death. The incident allegedly took place in a car and the accused were Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. This was allegedly done in April 2012. As per reports, Sheena Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from a previous relationship.