Carry Minati: Despite Being Land Of Gamers, India's Gaming Industry In Nascent Stage

India’s biggest YouTuber Carry Minati, who is returning with the 3rd season of the gaming reality show ‘Playground’, has said that despite India being the land of gamers and one of the biggest gaming markets in the world, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market.

“I am thrilled to return to Playground as a mentor for the third season of the reality show. In the past two seasons, I've witnessed the commitment, dedication and skill set of the players, and I look forward to interacting with fresh talent this season. This season is all about embracing risks, pushing the limits, overcoming challenges, and unleashing the core ethos of gaming,” Carry Minati said.