Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Sexuality Journey On 'Planet Sex'

Actress Cara Delevingne battles to be open about her sexuality and has experienced homophobia.

In an interview on her new six-part series, 'Planet Sex', in which she also said she has been prevented from living a "queer" life due to fighting her shame, the 'Suicide Squad' star, who identifies as queer and gender fluid, said she was on a "very personal journey" into her sexuality, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Talking about her sexuality in episode two, titled "Out and Proud?", Delevingne said, "I'm on a very personal journey into my own sexuality. You may or may not know I have had relationships with both men and women. But I still struggle with being open, really open, about just how much I love women."

"I grew up with a lot of shame thinking, this isn't normal, this isn't human. Sexuality is a spectrum and mine wavers, but I'm probably, definitely more on the side of women. I like having sex with men, I just don't date them. I might though, you never know," she continued.

Delevingne went on to explain that she doesn't like "labels" for her sexuality and said she doesn't think she has been able to live a "queer" life due to fighting her "internalised shame".

She added, "I've always believed in the no labels thing, but have then spent a lot of time saying, 'I'm bisexual, I'm pansexual'. I'm queer, I 100 per cent can tell you I'm queer, I don't know what else I can say other than that."

"I haven't been able to live a queer life, the internalised shame, the homophobia. I was never in the community. Yes, I came out but I never went to Pride, I never went to these parties, I never met these people. I never developed my queerness. I'm coming to it all very late. I have a lot more queer friends now," she added.

Cara said in the fourth episode of her show she is a "she right now", but "I also like dressing up as a man and being a 'he.'"

She added, "You don't have to put so much pressure on yourself about what you are, who you are. Whether it's masculine and feminine - it's just who I am."