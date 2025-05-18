Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025 Day 5: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence, Naomi Ackie, And Others At Die, My Love And Nouvelle Vague Premieres

Day 5 saw the world premiere of Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence, and Robert Pattinson. Nouvelle Vague (New Wave), directed by Richard Linklater, starring Guillaume Marbeck, Aubry Dullin, and Zoey Deutch, was also screened. Have a look at the pics.