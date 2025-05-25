Cannes 2025 Day 11: Paris Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Charlie Day And Others Grace The Red Carpet For Premiere Of Honey Don't

Paris Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Honey Don't!' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Karim Benzema, left, and Lyna Khoudri pose for photographers upon departure from the premiere of the film '13 jours, 13 nuits!' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Margaret Qualley, left, and Charlie Day pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Honey Don't!' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Aubrey Plaza poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Honey Don't!' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Shu Qi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Resurrection" during the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
Gengxi Li poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Resurrection" during the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France.
Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Viola Davis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Gillian Anderson poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Simone Ashley poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Este Haim, left, and Danielle Haim pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Josh O'Connor, left, and Alana Haim pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Michelle Keegan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Maria Braz poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Mastermind' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.