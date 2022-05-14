Cannes 2022: Nayanthara To Walk The Red Carpet At The French Riviera Before Her Wedding?

Saturday, May 14, 2022
According to reports, actress Nayanthara will attend Cannes 2022. She is also reportedly going to get married soon.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got engaged earlier this year Source: Instagram

Updated: 14 May 2022 9:21 pm

The 75th Cannes Film Festival begins on May 17, and rumours are circulating that actress Nayanthara will be one of the Indian celebrities representing the country. There has, however, been no official confirmation from the actress or her team as of yet.

On June 9, Nayanthara is going to marry her longtime boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan. It will be a small gathering in Tirupathi, followed by a big party in Chennai for industry friends, according to a report by Pinkvilla. 

Meanwhile, several celebrities from the South, like music composer AR Rahman, Bollywood actor R Madhavan, and actress Tamannaah Bhatia, are expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet.

On May 16, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde will go to France. She will be at the festival on May 17-18 and is expected to attend the after-party with some of the world's most famous actors. This year's film festival also includes Bollywood star Deepika Padukone as a jury member. 

According to sources, the ‘Vikram’ teaser, starring actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi, would be shown in Cannes on May 18. The team will most likely attend the film festival.

In addition, on May 19, Madhavan's film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biographical drama film on the life of Indian aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan, will be shown. Being a part of the famous film festival would be a momentous occasion for the South Indian film industry. 

