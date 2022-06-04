Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Opens Up About Not Being Invited To 'Indian Pavilion'

Television actress Helly Shah made her debut on the Cannes red carpet this year. She attended the International film festival for the poster launch of her debut film, ‘Kaya Palat’. She was commended for her impressive appearance and outfit at the red carpet.

On the other hand, actress Hina Khan said that she was ‘disheartened’ over not being invited for the Cannes opening ceremony. When Shah was asked about her thoughts on not being invited for the ‘Indian Pavilion’ at the festival, she said that she was not feeling bad about it. Shah added that if she had been invited she would have felt good and proud.

Shah spoke to Pinkvilla where she said, "Yes, Hina Khan spoke about it. I was also not invited but had I been invited I would have been very very happy and proud to represent my country. Strangely, I was not disappointed. This was my first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and a different experience altogether."

The actress added, "I honestly didn't take it that way 'Oh, I was not invited and I am really upset and disappointed' but yes, if I'd gone to the Indian Pavilion on the first day, it would have been a very great feeling.”

During an another interview, Shah also spoke about how Indian designers refused to design her Cannes debut outfit. As of now, Shah is reprising her role as Riddhima in ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar’.