Actor R Madhavan, who is attending the Cannes film festival this year with a team representing India, praised PM Modi and the success of the “micro-economy” in India.

According to a report in NDTV, he talked about how the world thought that digitisation was a potential disaster in a country where a large amount of the population, like farmers, did not have digital literacy. He said the narrative soon changed within a couple of years when India became one of the largest users of micro-economy. He attributed this to the fact that farmers didn’t need to be educated to use a phone to know that they have received money. “That Is New India”, he said in a homage to the term widely used by the central government to project an image of change.

"When the PM started his term, he introduced the micro-economy and digital currency. There was a furore around the world amid the economic community which said it's not going to work, it's a disaster," he said in a video clip shared by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. Thakur is leading the Indian delegation at Cannes. He was presumably talking about the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme introduced by the central government in its aggressive push for digitisation.

India is the official country of honour at the Cannes film festival this year. Thakur, who is leading the Indian delegation, walked the red carpet with Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddique, Ricky Kej, Shekar Kapur, and Prasoon Joshi among others.

"Indian stars shine the brightest at the #RedCarpet on #Cannes2022 opening night, as the largest-ever Indian delegation climbed up the iconic stairs of Palais des Festivals. India is geared up for the inaugural of India Pavilion at 75th #CannesFilmFestival today," Thakur tweeted on May 18 along with pictures.

