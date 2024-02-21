Budapest Symphony Orchestra Lends Operatic Depth To 'Mitwa' Featuring Late Rashid Khan

Rohit Roy said, “It is an honour to feature in a video of Ustad Ji’s last song and I will forever cherish this moment. I have been his starstruck life-long and it is an emotional moment for those involved with the making of this amazing song. When Bappa Lahiri of called me I said ‘yes’ right away because I knew that the quality of the product would be exceptional.”

“What can I even say about Anuradha ji, her voice is so mellifluous that you can sense her in the video. And lastly, Aditi Bhagwat made the entire video come alive with her dance and expressions. I am certain that this will be a video for the ages - and will serve as our collective ode to the genius of Ustad Rashid Khan Saheb.