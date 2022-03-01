BTS To Perform In India? Here Are Five International Singers Who Have Rocked The Stage Here

India is constantly rising in prominence in the music business, thanks to the launch and success of various festivals. Over the years a lot of famed musicians have come to India for a concert and if reports are to be believed the hit South Korean band BTS is also planning to do a concert in India.

According to the reports, BTS members are going to visit India soon. As per an article in Asian community news BTS members are going to make their concert in India first as a part of their world tour. During the interview with Sakshma Shrivastava BTS also mentioned their desire to come India as soon as the pandemic ends, in fact, their label Big Hit too confirmed the news, but now looks like the wait is finally going to be over. Although there is no official confirmation yet.

Apart from BTS, numerous other international artists and bands have performed in India. From the rock band Metallica to Dua Lipa, here is a list of international musicians who have performed in India:

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran made his debut appearance in India in 2015 as part of the Fly Music Festival. This dynamic singer has a large fan base in India, which inspired him to return to the country in November 2017 to please his fans in Mumbai. Sheeran also attended a Farah Khan-hosted party with Bollywood celebrities, and countless photos of the 'Shape of You' singer with Bollywood celebrities have surfaced on social media.

Metallica

Metallica decided to perform in Bengaluru in 2011 and entertain its fans with heavy metal music. The band performed in the city's Palace Grounds. Fans were on their toes, dancing and singing along to the band's thunderous performance. Thousands of fans screamed, cheered, and head-banged as one of the world's most famous rock bands performed some of its most renowned songs.

Coldplay

Coldplay is one of the most well-known bands that have performed in India. Fans were ecstatic as Chris Martin took the stage during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in 2016. Many people sobbed and couldn't believe that Coldplay was finally performing for them in India. Coldplay was preceded by notable musicians such as Demi Lovato and Jay Z, which contributed to the audience's enjoyment.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, an English singer, songwriter, and model, made her Indian debut in November 2019 at the One Plus Music Festival in Mumbai, performing with pop superstar Katy Perry. When Dua Lipa visited India, her images with Shah Rukh Khan went viral, and fans adored their joyful meeting.

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa, a Grammy-nominated rapper and vocalist, performed in front of a packed house at Unitech Golf & Country Club in Noida on September 14. This was the first stop on his Sunburn Arena-Percept-organized India Tour. In 2017, he made his debut in India, and he returned in 2018, doing a two-city tour in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2019.