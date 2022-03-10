Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

BTS: J-Hope Shares Videos Of Soundchecks Ahead Of Seoul Concert

After almost two years, BTS is returning to Seoul for an in-person concert. Member of the band, J-Hope posted videos of the soundcheck.

BTS: J-Hope Shares Videos Of Soundchecks Ahead Of Seoul Concert
South Korean boy band BTS Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 11:41 pm

South Korean boy band BTS’ member J-Hope shared videos of videos of the soundcheck, and greeted excited fans. He can be seen dressed in a cap and coat in the video and waving to the screaming ARMY. Also going viral are videos of other members of the band, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM greeting the crowd.

BTS is gearing up for their first in-person concert in almost two years, in Seoul. The band is ready to perform at home once more after sharing photos of stage sets and cryptic posts.

Related stories

BTS Members Junkook And V Deny Rumours Of Fight During V Live

BTS To Perform In India? Here Are Five International Singers Who Have Rocked The Stage Here

BTS Announces Four New Shows In Las Vegas

Jungkook, the septet's youngest member, posted a photo of himself in a car with the caption, "Let's go!" His new lip piercing didn't go unnoticed, and ARMY had a nervous breakdown as a result. The singer had previously removed his eyebrow piercing, leading to speculation that it was the 'end of an era.'

Meanwhile, BTS's eldest member, Jin, advised fans to dress warmly to avoid the cold. He penned, “Everyone the weather is cold. Those who come tomorrow, please make sure you wear padding. My hands are frozen.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jun⁷ (@godjinie)

Suga, on the other hand, seemed irritated that it was actually warm, but he did warn fans to dress warmly at night.

BTS will be performing in Las Vegas for four days soon, and ARMY is hoping for a world tour announcement. The members have been posting photos of themselves at work since returning from their extended break.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) BTS Army Seoul Concert J-Hope Junkook V Suga Jimin Jin RM Soundcheck Videos Music K-Pop South Korean Boy Band BTS India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases