BTS: J-Hope Shares Videos Of Soundchecks Ahead Of Seoul Concert

South Korean boy band BTS’ member J-Hope shared videos of videos of the soundcheck, and greeted excited fans. He can be seen dressed in a cap and coat in the video and waving to the screaming ARMY. Also going viral are videos of other members of the band, Jimin, Jungkook, and RM greeting the crowd.

BTS is gearing up for their first in-person concert in almost two years, in Seoul. The band is ready to perform at home once more after sharing photos of stage sets and cryptic posts.

Jungkook, the septet's youngest member, posted a photo of himself in a car with the caption, "Let's go!" His new lip piercing didn't go unnoticed, and ARMY had a nervous breakdown as a result. The singer had previously removed his eyebrow piercing, leading to speculation that it was the 'end of an era.'

Meanwhile, BTS's eldest member, Jin, advised fans to dress warmly to avoid the cold. He penned, “Everyone the weather is cold. Those who come tomorrow, please make sure you wear padding. My hands are frozen.”

Suga, on the other hand, seemed irritated that it was actually warm, but he did warn fans to dress warmly at night.

BTS will be performing in Las Vegas for four days soon, and ARMY is hoping for a world tour announcement. The members have been posting photos of themselves at work since returning from their extended break.