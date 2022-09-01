BTS: A Look At How Jungkook Fans Are Celebrating His Birthday All Over The World

Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook, the youngest member of the South Korean pop band BTS, turns 25 today. The band, which also comprises RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, and J-Hope enjoys huge popularity with millions of fans across the world. On Jungkook's special day today, let's have a look at how the ARMY is celebrating his birthday all around the globe.

From Peru to Phillippines to India, fans of the Golden Maknae have set up birthday projects, DJ parties, and installations from weeks in advance ahead of September 1. Many of the celebration themes reflect the fact that Jungkook is turning 25 this year.

The world’s largest container shopping mall ‘Common Ground’ in Seoul will turn into a special ‘Kuku Themed’ space for Jungkook’s birthday. Common Ground is Korea’s first pop-up store built with shipping containers and is 5,300 square meters in scale. It consists of more than 200 shipping containers and is Korea’s first (and the world’s largest) shipping container shopping mall. Because of its trendy architecture, it is one of the popular places in Seoul that is often used as a filming location for dramas and music videos, reports News18.

Jungkook’s Magic Shop and Baby Highness big doll in Hongdae, Seoul, has become a major attraction spot as many fans continue to visit it daily to see and capture pictures with it.

A 10-meter long banner and Jungkook’s billboards are located in front of the Hybe building in Seoul.

A Jungkook themed birthday bus has been running on the streets of Lima, Peru.

Jungkook themed birthday bus running through the streets of Lima, Peru. Thank you Peruvian ARMYs🚎pic.twitter.com/1S2SV8jKZU — Jungkook SNS 🎂 (@Jungkook_SNS) August 31, 2022

There is birthday ads of the singer at New York’s Times Square.

Some fundraisers have also been organised in Jungkook’s name for example Jungkook fans in Philippines held a special birthday celebration with the theme “Our Golden Maknae Turns Silver Party” at a hotel ballroom in Manila.

BTS India Magic Shop organised Delhi’s first BTS DJ party ahead of JK’s birthday, while Korean restaurant Pop Seoul is organising a special event for ARMYs on September 1.