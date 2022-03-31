Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia, Quits Acting

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’ family took to social media to announce that the actor would be stepping away from acting. The announcement came after Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a is a communication disorder that makes it hard to use words. It can affect your speech, writing, and ability to understand language, according to WebMD.

The joint statement spoke about how the disease was affecting Willis in many ways and how this was why he was stepping away from acting. It read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

He further read, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Willis made his silver screen debut in the ‘The First Deadly Sin’. He has been appreciated for his role of John McClane in the ‘Die Hard’ franchise. His other noteworthy works include ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘Armageddon’, ‘The Sixth Sense’, ‘The Last Boy Scout’, ‘Death Becomes Her’, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘12 Monkeys’. Willis was last seen in ‘A Day to Die’, which released in March this year.

The actor’s family as well as his team are yet to talk about the reason behind his medical condition.