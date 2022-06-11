Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Britney Spears Shares Wedding Pictures, Calls It The 'Most Spectacular Day' Of Her Life

Britney Spears shared wedding pictures with her husband, Sam Asghari.

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 8:09 pm

Singer Britney Spears married actor Sam Asghari in a Southern California ceremony just months after she was released from a court conservatorship. She shared a collection of beautiful photographs from her fantasy wedding on Instagram, along with a very meaningful caption.

According to The Times of India, Spears shared images from the event earlier Friday, writing in the caption that she was "so nervous" that she had a "panic attack" before the ceremony. Yet, she wrote, "It was the most spectacular day."

On Friday, the pop artist posted a moving video montage of images from her wedding to Asghari on Instagram, one day after the couple got married. 'Fairytales are real,' she captioned it.

In the company of a few close friends and family members, the couple exchanged vows.

