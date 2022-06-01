Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Talks About The 'Special Project'

'Brahmastra' team held an event in Vishakhapattnam where they unveiled the teaser. Actor Nagarjuna graced the event virtually, where he talked about the film and the actors.

Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Talks About The 'Special Project'
Nagarjuna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 6:22 pm

After much curiosity, the ‘Brahmastra’ makers have unveiled the film’s teaser at an event in Vishakhapattnam. The event was attended by director Ayan Mukherji, actor Ranbir Kapoor and south director SS Rajamouli, while actor Nagarjuna made a virtual appearance. His video message was played during the event, in which he spoke about the ‘special project’ that took three years of work. 

He then mentioned that the film is more special for him because of actor Amitabh Bachchan, he said, "I really like him. It is an honour to be part of this film along with him. I love the moments I have spent with him.” 

Related stories

Nagarjuna Starrer 'The Ghost' Commences New Shoot Schedule In Ooty

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Thank Fans For ‘Bangarraju’ Success

Nagarjuna Akkineni On Being Called 'South Ka Actor' All The Time

Moving on to Kapoor’s acting, Nagarjuna said, "When it comes to his films, be it 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Wake Up Sid' or 'Sanju', it is unbelievable that the same person has played all these characters.” He also mentioned that Kapoor is one of the ‘most humble’ people he has met. Talking about Alia Bhatt, he said, "the script she chooses, she lives it completely.”

Bhatt is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut along side Gal Gadot which is why she couldn’t attend the event. However, she too shared the teaser on her social media and mentioned that trailer will be out on June 15. The teaser revealed the looks of the cast including Mouni Roy. 

‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukherji marks the first collaboration of Bhatt and Kapoor and will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brahmastra Part One Shiva Brahmastra Nagarjuna Amitabh Bachchan Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Art And Entertainment Teaser Release Nagarjuna India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi

Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 