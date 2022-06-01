Brahmastra: Nagarjuna Talks About The 'Special Project'

After much curiosity, the ‘Brahmastra’ makers have unveiled the film’s teaser at an event in Vishakhapattnam. The event was attended by director Ayan Mukherji, actor Ranbir Kapoor and south director SS Rajamouli, while actor Nagarjuna made a virtual appearance. His video message was played during the event, in which he spoke about the ‘special project’ that took three years of work.

He then mentioned that the film is more special for him because of actor Amitabh Bachchan, he said, "I really like him. It is an honour to be part of this film along with him. I love the moments I have spent with him.”

Moving on to Kapoor’s acting, Nagarjuna said, "When it comes to his films, be it 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Wake Up Sid' or 'Sanju', it is unbelievable that the same person has played all these characters.” He also mentioned that Kapoor is one of the ‘most humble’ people he has met. Talking about Alia Bhatt, he said, "the script she chooses, she lives it completely.”

Bhatt is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut along side Gal Gadot which is why she couldn’t attend the event. However, she too shared the teaser on her social media and mentioned that trailer will be out on June 15. The teaser revealed the looks of the cast including Mouni Roy.

‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukherji marks the first collaboration of Bhatt and Kapoor and will release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.