Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Selling Stakes Of Their Wedding Venue

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2008 jointly bought controlling stake in Chateau Miraval in southern France, where they got married after six years.

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Selling Stakes Of Their Wedding Venue
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 7:36 pm

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is set to sue ex-wife actress Angelina Jolie over the sale of her share of the French vineyard where the couple married. Pitt and Jolie, once Hollywood's A-listers, bought a controlling stake in Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008 and married there six years later.

Post their announcement in 2016 to dissolve their marriage, the both have constantly been involved in legal battles including custody rights of their six children.

Related stories

From Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie To Britney Spears-Keven Federline; 5 Former Couples Who Had Ugly Custodial Dispute

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children

Pitt filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday (February 17), claiming that the couple "agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the consent of the other."

However, Jolie sold her stake in the company last October to a "Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler," according to a legal document obtained by AFP.

According to Pitt's filing, Jolie violated the terms of their original agreement by failing to give him first refusal for her share, and she is attempting to "recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt."

The lawsuit further states, “Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval -- while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business, building it into the ascendant company it is today.”

Pitt’s legal filing has requested for a review by the jury on the case.

According to Jolie's lawyer, the actress has not yet been served with Pitt's lawsuit. They also stated that her representatives had learned about the complaint from the media.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Court Case Hollywood Winery Property Issue
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Releases First Look Of Music Single 'Poori Gal Baat'

Tiger Shroff Releases First Look Of Music Single 'Poori Gal Baat'

Anushka Sharma Lauds Delhi Man Who Was Labelled ‘Mad’ For Helping A Pup

Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During 'Bigg Boss 15'

Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan Set To Get Married, Says ‘Khushi Ka Thikana Nahi Hain’

Priyanka Chopra Is Not Making Sitcom Based On Madhuri Dixit's Life, The Actress Confirms

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal