Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Selling Stakes Of Their Wedding Venue

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is set to sue ex-wife actress Angelina Jolie over the sale of her share of the French vineyard where the couple married. Pitt and Jolie, once Hollywood's A-listers, bought a controlling stake in Chateau Miraval in southern France in 2008 and married there six years later.

Post their announcement in 2016 to dissolve their marriage, the both have constantly been involved in legal battles including custody rights of their six children.

Pitt filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday (February 17), claiming that the couple "agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the consent of the other."

However, Jolie sold her stake in the company last October to a "Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler," according to a legal document obtained by AFP.

According to Pitt's filing, Jolie violated the terms of their original agreement by failing to give him first refusal for her share, and she is attempting to "recover unearned windfall profits for herself while inflicting gratuitous harm on Pitt."

The lawsuit further states, “Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval -- while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business, building it into the ascendant company it is today.”

Pitt’s legal filing has requested for a review by the jury on the case.

According to Jolie's lawyer, the actress has not yet been served with Pitt's lawsuit. They also stated that her representatives had learned about the complaint from the media.