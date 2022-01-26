Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

When Bollywood Celebrities Confused Republic Day With Independence Day And Vice Versa

Bollywood celebrities are trolls' favourites and are often targeted. Celebs are usually active on social media and voice their opinions for important issues. They also make it a point to send in their wishes on important days celebrated in the country. Although here few instances when netizens trolled them for what looked like a genuine mistake and misinformation.

When Bollywood Celebrities Confused Republic Day With Independence Day And Vice Versa
Bollywood celebrities who were trolled for misinformed tweet. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 1:22 pm

On the occasion of Republic day various celebrities took to social media and posted wishes on their handles. Although there were times when there have been situations like ‘wish-gone-wrong’. There are multiple instances where Bollywood celebrities have become the target of trolls and are targeted for misinformed tweets and there is a huge chaos online. 

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Taapse Pannu on the occasion of 72nd Republic day which was observed last year, were trolled mercilessly for goofing up their wishes. 

Related stories

Republic Day: Five Upcoming South Films That Evoke A Sense Of Patriotism

Five Songs That Celebrate India; The Republic Day Playlist

Ten Indian Movies To Revisit India's Greatness On This Republic Day

Shetty got trolled by netizens after she confused the word 'Gantantra' (republic) with 'Swatantra' (freedom). Although she quickly deleted the tweet, the trolls gained wind of it and were quick to point out her error.

Her tweet read, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens... Jai Hind! Swasth rahiye, mast rahiye, mask pehen kar surakshit rahiye."

When offering her heartfelt wishes on Republic Day, Pannu went 71st instead of 72nd. The actress then rectified for her misstep, but netizens were eager to point out the blunder and trolled her.

Actress Esha Gupta too was trolled for her wish for sending out a Republic Day message on Independence Day (August 15). The actress later tweeted that her account was hacked and that it was restored after she was alerted about the 'wrong' post on her Instagram story.

The tweet by the actor had a card that said, ‘Gantrantra Diwas ke hardik subhkamnaye (Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Republic Day’).

Deleting the wrong tweet, she wished everyone a Happy Independence Day adding, “(thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Republic Day: Five Upcoming South Films That Evoke A Sense Of Patriotism

Republic Day: Five Upcoming South Films That Evoke A Sense Of Patriotism

Bollywood Films Based On The Preamble Of Constitution Of India

Five Songs That Celebrate India; The Republic Day Playlist

Ten Indian Movies To Revisit India's Greatness On This Republic Day

Republic Day: TV Celebs Share Memories Of This National Holiday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer