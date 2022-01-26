On the occasion of Republic day various celebrities took to social media and posted wishes on their handles. Although there were times when there have been situations like ‘wish-gone-wrong’. There are multiple instances where Bollywood celebrities have become the target of trolls and are targeted for misinformed tweets and there is a huge chaos online.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Taapse Pannu on the occasion of 72nd Republic day which was observed last year, were trolled mercilessly for goofing up their wishes.

Shetty got trolled by netizens after she confused the word 'Gantantra' (republic) with 'Swatantra' (freedom). Although she quickly deleted the tweet, the trolls gained wind of it and were quick to point out her error.

Her tweet read, "Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let’s pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves, but also for each of our fellow citizens... Jai Hind! Swasth rahiye, mast rahiye, mask pehen kar surakshit rahiye."

When offering her heartfelt wishes on Republic Day, Pannu went 71st instead of 72nd. The actress then rectified for her misstep, but netizens were eager to point out the blunder and trolled her.

Actress Esha Gupta too was trolled for her wish for sending out a Republic Day message on Independence Day (August 15). The actress later tweeted that her account was hacked and that it was restored after she was alerted about the 'wrong' post on her Instagram story.

The tweet by the actor had a card that said, ‘Gantrantra Diwas ke hardik subhkamnaye (Heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Republic Day’).

Deleting the wrong tweet, she wished everyone a Happy Independence Day adding, “(thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y’all troller are too much