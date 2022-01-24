If you have been impressed by the murals of Bollywood (as the film industry of Mumbai is popularly known as) painted across walls in Bandra, here is a chance to get them on your walls too. Bollywood Art Project (BAP) has come up with a calendar for 2022 with a selection of the murals. The murals are executed in the old design tradition of hand-painted Bollywood posters.

Spearheaded by artist Ranjit Dahiya, Bollywood Art Project is an urban street art initiative which aims to turn Mumbai’s walls into a living memorial of Mumbai’s world of cinema and chronicle the cinematic history of India in the process. The project took off a few years back with the painting of a still from the 1953 film Anarkali on a wall in Chapel Road, Bandra, featuring Pradeep Kumar and Bina Rai.

Other cine stars who have been featured by BAP are Amitabh Bachchan, Dadasaheb Phalke, Madhubala, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Helen, Kishore Kumar, Om Puri, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, among others, some of whom have been featured on the 2022 calendar.

Although it may be the end of the road for the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar (the last one was published in 2021) from the United Breweries Group of India, it is evident that calendars have ceased to be mere almanacs and become a medium of artistic expression instead.

The BAP 2022 calendar is priced at ₹370 and you may order it through DM here.