Bobby Deol To Reportedly Collaborate With Ram Charan For Buchi Babu’s Upcoming Directorial Film

Bobby Deol, who has been basking in the glory of his last film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, is reportedly all set to play a key role in an upcoming project featuring Ram Charan. The film, helmed by Buchi Babu, is touted to be a 'mega power star' venture, and being hailed as a monumental cinematic endeavor. The project is also gaining headlines due to the reported involvement of other notable Bollywood figures, and the anticipation ahead of it is really high.
Meanwhile, as per recent reports, Bobby Deol's role in the upcoming film would be different from his recent antagonistic characters like the one in ‘Animal’. It is believed that Bobby would play a mentor role to Charan's character, thereby adding a new dimension to the film's storyline. Adding to the excitement, the film would feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, and fans are looking forward to her chemistry with Ram Charan. The two are all set to play a dynamic on-screen duo in the film.
Additionally, the involvement of A.R. Rahman would take the film to new heights. The iconic composer would assure that the film’s soundtrack would be enough to draw the audience, just like he did in the recent Netflix release, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali, and starred Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.
For the film, producer Venkata Satish is teaming up with Mythri Movie Makers, and meticulous attention to detail in every aspect is being considered. Also, there are speculations that Amitabh Bachchan would join the cast. If he certainly comes on board, his presence would add to an already impressive lineup.
As the project continues to build anticipation, fans are now awaiting to know more details about the star-studded collaboration. For now, an official announcement regarding the film and its extended cast is awaited.