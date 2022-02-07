Billie Eilish Halts Concert Mid Way To Assist A Fan Facing Breathing Issues

Billie Eilish is capturing hearts and going viral for all the right reasons. She recently interrupted her show after discovering one of her fans was having respiratory problems and quickly phoned for assistance.

Billie Eilish's followers have shown her a lot of affection throughout the years. However, the Grammy Award-winning singer has always taken care of her fans, as seen by a recent event at one of her Atlanta shows.

Here's @billieeilish stopping her concert in Atlanta this Saturday, to help a fan who needed an inhaler. 👇🏽 #BeLikeBillie pic.twitter.com/GViYsszx2U — humit 📻 (@humitofficial) February 7, 2022

According to Entertainment Tonight, Billie Eilish was playing on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the State Farm Area in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. She abruptly ended her performance when she noticed one of her admirers in difficulty. She asked a fan whether she needed an inhaler, and then she questioned her staff, "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?"

When her staff was assisting the fan, the singer told the audience to stand back and allow the girl to breathe. She requested that they "Give her some time. Don't crowd." Eilish also asked the girl if she wanted to come out and see how she was doing. She also gave her a kiss and whispered, "I love you." According to reports, the youngster remained in the throng as soon as she was okay.

Many concertgoers recorded the event on their phones and shared it on social media. The video of Eilish assisting her fan has gone viral, and netizens have been quick to praise her.

According to Deadline, Billie Eilish also appeared to criticise artist Travis Scott for his controversial Astroworld event later in the night, saying, "I wait for people to be ok until I keep going," The singer, however, did not name the musician, but admirers assumed she was pointing at him.

Billie Eilish is currently on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. It began on February 3, 2022, and is expected to finish in September with the completion of its third leg.

